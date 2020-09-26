12:59
USD 79.50
EUR 92.65
RUB 1.03
English

An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed

An An-26 military aircraft crashed during landing in Kharkiv Oblast of Ukraine. Cadets of the country’s Air Force University were on board. According to the latest data, 25 people died. There were 27 people on board in total. BBC reports.

According to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the An-26 crash occurred during a training flight.

Two injured were hospitalized with severe extensive burns. The Governor of the Kharkiv Oblast, Aleksey Kucher, said that the pilot had reported failure of the left engine before the crash. «There was a notification from the pilot that the left engine failed, as I understand it,» he said and added that several victims had managed to leave the plane.

An-26 was developed by the Soviet Antonov Design Bureau. The passenger modification of the An-26-100 with a capacity of up to 43 people is also in operation.
link: https://24.kg/english/166513/
views: 45
Print
Related
Three Kyrgyzstanis prosecuted for participation in conflict in Ukraine
Kyrgyz diaspora in Ukraine raises money for fight against coronavirus
Wife of President of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya contracts coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan
Activist of Ukrainian Community in Kyrgyzstan attacked in Batken region
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
Citizen of Ukraine dies at coal deposit in Osh region
Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in passenger plane crash in Istanbul
Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan
Iran says its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian passenger plane
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
PM of Kyrgyzstan notes growth in COVID-19 incidence PM of Kyrgyzstan notes growth in COVID-19 incidence
Government to consider opening of new flights to Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey Government to consider opening of new flights to Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey
26 September, Saturday
12:43
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets kill...
10:58
USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years
10:40
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:35
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
10:30
155 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan