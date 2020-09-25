17:14
Issyk-Kul lake cleared of garbage in Kyrgyzstan

A large-scale environmental campaign on cleaning Issyk-Kul lake as well as natural parks and nature reserves in Kyrgyzstan was held within the World Cleanup Day. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

The purpose of the campaign is to draw attention of the public and youth to the preservation of the unique ecosystem and biodiversity of Kyrgyzstan.

«Employees of the Directorate of Issyk-Kul Biosphere Territory, together with Clean Issyk-Kul Public Foundation, cleaned the bottom of the lake and the coastal zone from garbage. Divers participated in the campaign — fishing nets, plastic bottles and various bags were taken from the bottom of the lake. The low price of nets and their availability lead to the fact that fishermen do not remove them even after fishing. Abandoned nets pose a danger to migratory birds and other inhabitants of the lake,» the state agency noted.

The collected garbage was partially handed over for recycling. A part of it was taken to the sanitary-technical landfill in Balykchi.

«Similar environmental campaigns were held in all natural parks and reserves of Kyrgyzstan in strict compliance with all sanitary standards and requirements in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country. In total, on the day of the campaign, employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry picked up more than 100,000 kilograms of various garbage and solid household waste,» the state agency noted.
