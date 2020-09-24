19:57
Extradition of son of Government’s Representative in Batken region requested

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan requested extradition of the son of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region Alisher Abdyrakhmanov, Aziz Orozbaev. The supervisory body confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The document was sent to Russia on September 22.

The son of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region was detained in Moscow on September 4. He was put on the wanted list for fraud.

In March 2019, three citizens, having gained confidence of an entrepreneur, under the pretext of purchase of imported cars from abroad, took possession of Toyota Avalon car worth 1,397,000 soms ($ 20,000) and Hyundai Elantra car worth 768,350 soms ($ 11,000) in Bishkek. The entrepreneur suffered material damage of 2,165,350 soms. Aziz Orozbaev is among the suspects.
