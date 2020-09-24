Three housing estates in Bishkek have no water today

Supply of three housing estates in Bishkek with water is suspended today. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is maintenance and repair work at Ak-Zhar, Ak-Bata water intakes and city water supply networks.

Supply of drinking water is suspended in Ak-Zhar, Ak-Bata and Kelechek housing estates on September 24, from 9.00 to 16.00.

The City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks residents, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.