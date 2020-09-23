Jeenbekov, Dzhamshitov discuss implementation of Security Council's decisions

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, held an online meeting with the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The Prosecutor General provided information on the work on overseeing compliance with the law, as well as on implementation of the decisions of the Security Council, the Council on Judicial Reform, including the ongoing work on digitalization of criminal procedures.

Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said that working groups have been created that have stepped up the work on compensation for damage from economic criminal cases and control over bringing criminal investigations to consideration by the courts.

The Prosecutor General also told about the work of the prosecutor’s office on overseeing the observance of electoral legislation and the measures taken to protect the rights of entrepreneurs.

In addition, Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said that in order to ensure the rule of law during the preparation and holding of elections of deputies of the Parliament, the headquarters of the Prosecutor General’s Office was formed with similar headquarters in all regions and cities of Bishkek and Osh. Monitoring of messages and publications in the media and Internet resources is provided, as well as incoming complaints and appeals are considered.

As the Prosecutor General noted, 55 publications on elections in the media and Internet resources have been monitored. At least 26 facts of them were registered in the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconduct, pre-trial criminal proceedings were initiated on 18 facts, and 8 — for misconduct.

Otkurbek Dzhamshitov also told about the progress of the judicial and legal reform. He noted that the integration of the judicial, judicial executive blocks and probation into the register is currently being carried out in a test mode.

The head of state noted the need to ensure strict observance of the Constitution and laws of Kyrgyzstan in the preparation and holding of the upcoming elections of deputies of the Parliament.

The President also stressed the need to step up measures to digitalize the activities of prosecutors and eradicate corruption in the activities of state authorities, law enforcement and judicial authorities.

He noted the importance of cleansing the prosecutor’s office of corrupt and unscrupulous workers, urging to improve the work of internal security units. The head of state paid special attention to the work with citizens’ appeals, stressing the need to provide full and real responses to appeals.

In conclusion, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that ensuring protection of citizens’ rights largely depends on the purity and transparency of the activities of the prosecutor’s bodies.