Kubatbek Boronov: Pandemic accelerated digitalization process

During the pandemic, citizens of Kyrgyzstan began to actively use state electronic services. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stated at a briefing.

According to him, during the state of emergency and emergency situation, the use of electronic state services has intensified.

«According to some reports, the pandemic has accelerated the digitalization process in the world by 10 percent. There is also growth in this direction in the country. During the quarantine, many people began to use public services, which had not been in particular demand before. Especially the private sector actively uses Tunduk system, where you can get 51 public services. For example, commercial banks no longer require certain certificates from their clients, they themselves receive the necessary information through the service,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

He noted that the Government has been working on digitalization of new services. «According to the latest information, the state agencies have exchanged 37.8 million documents in electronic format during this time. Transaction for 49.2 million soms has been carried out,» Kubatbek Boronov added.
