Elections 2020: Seven women withdraw from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party

Seven women voluntarily left the list of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party. It was announced today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan.

The ex-Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lunara Mamytova, is among them. She took the 112th place in the list. The ex-official lost her position in 2018 due to a scandal with foreign travels. In 2015, she ran for the Parliament on the list of Bir Bol party.

As the Deputy Head of CEC Abdyzhapar Bekmatov explained, when filling vacancies in the list, the party may not follow the quota principle.