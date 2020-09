A peaceful rally will be held in Bishkek calling to vote against all parties. Erkin Bulekbaev announced on his Facebook page.

According to him, the rally will take place on September 23 on Ala-Too Square. Participants of the movement «Against All» will urge Kyrgyzstanis not to vote for the parties represented in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The initiators of the rally intend to oppose corrupt officials in power.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will take place on October 4.