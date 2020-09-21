Elections 2020: CEC forms third polling station in Moscow

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has opened a third polling station in Moscow. Press service of the CEC reported.

PEC No. 9052 was reportedly formed on the territory of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia at the address: Moscow, 64, Bolshaya Ordynka Street.

In addition, the CEC organized work of a permanent delegation to Moscow to prepare and organize elections to the Parliament.

The CEC noted that citizens who have submitted biometric data and are registered at consular offices abroad are automatically included in the voter list at the corresponding precinct.