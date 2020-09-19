Capsule laid on construction site of apartment house in Osh city

A capsule was laid on the construction site of a nine-story house in Dostuk microdistrict in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The house will have 90 apartments, which will be sold through the municipal mortgage program. A polyclinic for local residents will be on the ground floor. Construction is scheduled to be completed in March 2022.

Osh Mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov noted that that was the second house built within the program. It is planned to start construction of the third one in the near future.

«Construction of the first house with 80 apartments started in 2019. We plan to put it into operation in March next year,» he said.

The mayor added that negotiations are underway over construction of houses for people with disabilities.