Elections 2020: Four candidates leave Chon Kazat party list

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan decided to exclude the following persons from the registered list of candidates for deputies of the Parliament, nominated by Chon Kazat political party — Anarkul Sultangazieva, Saida Sobirova, Aktana Azhymambetova and Ghany Asanalieva.

They all wrote a letter of withdrawal at their own free will.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in the elections.
