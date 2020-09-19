10:23
Kyrgyzstani runs 444 kilometers around Issyk-Kul for five days

Kyrgyzstani Daniel Toktosunov has run 444 kilometers around Issyk-Kul lake. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the run lasted five days, 12-15 hours per day.

«I had to sleep two — three hours a day in completely different places. All the time long I had a support group with me — a massage therapist, a driver and a doctor in one person, as well as a photographer. All these days were sunny, at first I applied sunscreen, but then stopped, because I was constantly sweating. I had to eat heavily, but the body did not take fatty food. On the fourth day, when I reached Balykchy, I began to lose consciousness, they put me on a drip — my sugar level dropped. Callosities formed on my little toes, because I did not always run along a flat road,» Daniel Toktosunov told.

Kyrgyzstani started his run on September 12. The goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle and support the zoo in Karakol city.
