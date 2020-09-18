Sale of children in Bishkek: Only one defendant imprisoned

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found the defendants guilty within the case on illegal sale of children. Senior Assistant to the District Prosecutor, Tamara Tilekeeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the court released five out of six doctors from punishment by applying an amnesty. One defendant, Cholpon Kenenbaeva, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

«Gulnura Toktosunova, Toktobubu Osmonova, Muras Esenzhanova, Damira Niyazova and Aizada Asanbaeva were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment by the court verdict. However, the court, having applied an amnesty, released them from punishment. The verdict will be appealed to the Bishkek City Court. The accused Cholpon Kenenbaeva, who was imprisoned for eight years, also disagreed with the decision of the first instance,» Tamara Tilekeeva said.

The police detained doctors suspected of sale of children in the capital. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three facts of sale of babies have been revealed. Doctors not only sold children, but also helped new parents draw up birth certificates.