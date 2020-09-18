11:36
USD 78.96
EUR 93.20
RUB 1.05
English

Sale of children in Bishkek: Only one defendant imprisoned

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found the defendants guilty within the case on illegal sale of children. Senior Assistant to the District Prosecutor, Tamara Tilekeeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the court released five out of six doctors from punishment by applying an amnesty. One defendant, Cholpon Kenenbaeva, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

«Gulnura Toktosunova, Toktobubu Osmonova, Muras Esenzhanova, Damira Niyazova and Aizada Asanbaeva were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment by the court verdict. However, the court, having applied an amnesty, released them from punishment. The verdict will be appealed to the Bishkek City Court. The accused Cholpon Kenenbaeva, who was imprisoned for eight years, also disagreed with the decision of the first instance,» Tamara Tilekeeva said.

The police detained doctors suspected of sale of children in the capital. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three facts of sale of babies have been revealed. Doctors not only sold children, but also helped new parents draw up birth certificates.
link: https://24.kg/english/165601/
views: 35
Print
Related
Native of Kyrgyzstan tries to sell child for 1 million rubles in Moscow
Women try to sell baby for $ 5,000 in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
Father tries to sell newborn daughter for 30,000 soms in Uzgen
Sale of children in Bishkek. Doctor sells abandoned boy for $ 3,000
Kyrgyzstani sells her newborn daughter for million rubles in Moscow
Sale of children in Bishkek. Two doctors admitted to forgery of documents
Woman trying to sell her child detained in Bishkek
Sale of children in Bishkek. Newborns left unattended in medical center
Sale of children in Bishkek. Doctor throws dead newborn into canal
Sale of children. One of suspects placed under house arrest
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
18 September, Friday
11:24
Sale of children in Bishkek: Only one defendant imprisoned Sale of children in Bishkek: Only one defendant impris...
11:13
Over 30 million people get infected with coronavirus globally
10:57
Elections 2020: About 27 percent of Bishkek residents not trust any of parties
10:45
Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan causes damage to state of 65 mln soms
10:36
Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek