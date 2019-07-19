15:28
Father tries to sell newborn daughter for 30,000 soms in Uzgen

A 22-year-old resident of Uzgen was arrested while trying to sell his newborn daughter. The information was confirmed in the Labor and Social Development Department of the city.

It is known that an attempt to sell the child was registered on July 15. The man estimated his daughter at 30,000 soms. He was detained. The Osh City Court granted the request of the investigation and took the Uzgen resident in custody for a period of two months.

The girl was taken to one of the rehabilitation centers of Osh city. It turned out that parents did not draw up any documents for the newborn, although the child was born on June 25.

Noting is known about a buyer of the baby. The investigation continues.
