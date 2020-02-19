Native of Kyrgyzstan tries to sell child for 1 million rubles in Moscow

Court of Moscow sentenced a native of Kyrgyzstan to 4.5 years in prison, who offered to purchase her unborn children through social media twice. RIA Novosti reports.

The 24-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan, Barnokhon Rasulzhan kyzy, has been convicted of a crime under the Article «Trafficking in Persons.»

«Being pregnant, the resident of Almetyevsk city in Tatarstan decided to sell expected baby girl and placed a sale advertisement on a social network in 2017. However, shortly before the birth, the woman ceased to get in touch with potential buyers, and decided to raise the born girl herself,» the statement says.

After a year and a half, waiting for the birth of another child, in January 2019, Barnokhon Rasulzhan kyzy repeatedly posted on the social media about search for adoptive parents for her unborn child.

Later she entered into negotiations on its sale for 1 million rubles with a person who acted as a «buyer», but actually acted as part of active search measures «operational experiment.»

The accused agreed with the «buyers» to move to Moscow, where she lived in an apartment rented for her before the «deal.» After giving birth, she, following the agreement, handed over the baby and received money. The woman was arrested.

«At present, three of the convict’s minor children are being raised by their grandmother, their health is not in danger,» the media outlet reports.