Women try to sell baby for $ 5,000 in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

Two women, who tried to sell a newborn for $ 5,000, were arrested in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed the information.

One of the women gave birth to a healthy baby on January 17 at a maternity hospital of Uzgen district. On the third day, she, together with her relative, began to look for a buyer for the infant. Women wanted to get $5,000.

Investigators of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region came to the women and acted as buyers. They handed over a deposit of $ 1,500, agreeing to pay the full amount upon receipt of the baby.

The women were arrested on January 21. A criminal case was opened under the Article «Human trafficking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Osh City Court chose a preventive measure for the women. The relative of the woman was placed in a pre-trial detention center, and the mother of the newborn is under house arrest. The child is in the baby orphanage. Father of the infant is unknown.