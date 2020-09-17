15:50
Vaccination of population against influenza starts in Kyrgyzstan

Vaccination of people against influenza has started in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, told at a briefing.

She recalled that the Ministry of Health has already received 119,663 doses of influenza vaccine, which have been distributed among all regions of the country.

«Vaccination of residents of Chui region and Bishkek began yesterday, on September 16,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that citizens can get flu shots at Family Medicine Centers, and mobile teams will be formed for prompt vaccination.

«According to the WHO recommendation, first of all, persons over 65 years old with chronic diseases, children at boarding schools, orphanages, and health workers are subject to vaccination. It should be noted that vaccination coverage of risk groups will be 13 percent. People can get vaccinated in private medical centers for a fee,» she said.
