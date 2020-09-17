53 percent of Kyrgyzstanis not know how to vote during COVID-19 pandemic

Experts of Common Cause Public Foundation conducted a sociological survey among Kyrgyzstanis in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

According to its results, 53 percent of the country’s citizens do not know how to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other 60 percent plan to visit their polling station on October 4, regardless of the epidemiological situation. At least 14 percent of voters will vote only if the threat of coronavirus infection is minimal.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.