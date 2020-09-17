Elections 2020: About 14 percent of Kyrgyzstanis to vote against all

Experts of Common Cause Public Foundation have conducted a telephone survey among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the run-up to the parliamentary elections. About 1,202 people participated in the survey.

It was conducted across the country. According to its results, 14 percent of respondents will vote against all parties.

At least 58 percent have not yet decided on the party for which they would like to vote.

It is noted that only 15 percent named a political organization whose representatives they would like to see in the Parliament.

Experts also say that 31 percent of voters are interested in electoral programs; it is important for 23 percent of respondents who is included in the list of candidates for deputies.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in the elections.