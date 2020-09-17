11:17
Elections 2020: Prosecutor's Office opens case on bribery of voters

The Prosecutor’s Office of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case on the fact of bribery of voters. The Prosecutor’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

In total, 10 facts and 5 misdemeanors in terms of electoral legislation have been registered in the region.

«Earlier, the police received a message that near the PEC, located in Novopokrovka village, unknown persons are filling out Form No. 2 for arrived citizens. The fact was registered under the Article «Bribery of Voters,» the state body reported.

The supervisory authority noted that there are 406 election precincts in Chui region.

Prompt response coordination groups have been formed in all districts, which interact with the Prosecutor’s Office and other authorized bodies.

It was found out that certain premises of the polling stations are not equipped with special devices — ramps, handrails, help buttons that meet the needs of voters with disabilities, and are not provided with telephone communication. The Prosecutor’s Office made nine instructions and one recommendation to eliminate violations of the law.
