11:17
Severelectro starts disconnection of debtors from electricity supply

Starting from today, Severelectro OJSC begins disconnection of consumers in apartment buildings for electricity debts. The company reports.

Electricity supply will be resumed only after settling the debts and payment for connection services at the service center.

In order to avoid inconvenience and unnecessary connection costs, Severelectro asks the consumers to pay their bills in advance.

Consumers can pay their electricity bills through payment terminals Quickpay, Pay24, UMAI, KICB, BTA Bank, including electronic wallets UMAI, Elsom, cash desks of Aiyl Bank, Dos-Kredobank, BTA Bank, Commercial Bank KYRGYZSTAN, Kyrgyzpochtasy state enterprise.
link: https://24.kg/english/165420/
views: 103
