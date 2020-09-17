09:45
Russian government simplifies procedure for entry of foreigners into country

The Russian government has simplified the procedure for entry of foreign citizens into the country. RIA Novosti reports.

As the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, foreigners having close relatives with Russian citizenship will be able to apply for a visa in a simplified manner.

According to him, spouses, parents, children, brothers, sisters, grandfathers, grandmothers and grandchildren will be considered as such.

«Such relatives will be able to obtain long-term private visas valid for up to one year, and this can be done on the basis of a simple written application from our citizen,» the head of the Russian government explained.

The norm due to which foreigners had to travel outside the country every three months in order to retain the right to obtain a visa will be excluded from the legislation.
