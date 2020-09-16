18:34
Local authorities instructed to organize vaccination of population against flu

Local government and specialized state bodies were instructed to organize vaccination of the population at the proper level. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of Kyrgyzstan reported following the meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

During the meeting, experts noted that vaccination against seasonal flu and ARVI increases the body’s immunity to various diseases and prevents development of other concomitant diseases. According to the Ministry of Health, delivery of influenza vaccine has begun to the country.

Vaccination will be carried out free of charge on a voluntary basis for citizens who are at risk: with chronic diseases, pregnant women, inmates of orphanages and nursing homes, inmates of boarding schools, medical staff and citizens over 65 years old.

«Representatives of local self-government bodies, together with doctors, should carry out explanatory work on the importance of vaccination. The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic should step up preventive measures,» the First Vice Prime Minister Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

It was noted during the meeting that the process of delivering the vaccine to the regions is underway, and the vaccination itself will be carried out in all Family Medicine Centers. In addition, a requirement for strict adherence to well-tested algorithms when foreign citizens enter the country was set at the meeting.
