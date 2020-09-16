14:01
Curators from Government appointed for country's enterprises in Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov chaired a meeting on providing state support to domestic industrial enterprises and investment projects. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The second package of anti-crisis measures prepared by the Government includes a mechanism for supervising industrial enterprises and investment projects in order to provide state support in the post-crisis period. It is aimed at the prompt and high-quality solution of problems that enterprises have, as well as creation of favorable economic and organizational conditions for the activities of enterprises in the post-emergency period.

Supervision of enterprises by the heads of state bodies excludes their interference, influence, control over financial or other activities of organizations.

Problems and ways of their solution in the activities of Metallken LLC, Mol Product Company LLC, Karabalta Distillery State Enterprise, NUR LLC were considered.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of providing support to manufacturing enterprises for their timely launch and successful future activities.

«The Government is aimed at business support, development of manufacturing companies that help increase jobs and reduce unemployment in the regions of our country, as well as to restore economic activity and support the activities of business entities,» Kubatbek Boronov stressed.
