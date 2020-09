Bishkek — Batken — Bishkek flights have been resumed. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

The flights were suspended on March 25 due to the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection. After their resumption, 94 people left Bishkek for Batken, 86 people — the region for the capital.

Flights are operated by Tez Jet airline once a week — on Wednesdays.