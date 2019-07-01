Graffiti with balbals painted over in Boom gorge

Graffiti with balbals was painted over in Boom gorge. Initiator Mirlan Atakozu-tegi announced on Facebook.

According to him, 20,000 soms were spent on paint to make a blue wall without graffiti. According to Mirlan Atakozu-tegi, the graffiti carried a negative message for the Kyrgyz.

The graffiti appeared in Boom gorge in the summer of 2015. It became the largest in Central Asia, covering an area of ​​700 square meters. It was made by the participants of the 7th International Festival BASICOLORS from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Germany and Switzerland. In August 2015, activists of the scandalous Kyrk Choro movement spoiled the graffiti.