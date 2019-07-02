Graffiti depicting Kyrgyz girl appears in France

A large graffiti depicting a girl in Kyrgyz national dress appeared in Saint-Brieuc town of France. Basicolors art group reported.

The 100 square meter graffiti was created by artists of the art group in the framework of the International Street Art Festival JUST DO PAINT.

«More than 30 artists from France, Italy, Germany, South America, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan took part in the festival. During the week, the artists painted a number of multi-storey buildings, created several art installations in the city center. As part of the event, exhibitions of contemporary art, master classes for beginning artists and concerts with participation of representatives of hip-hop genre from France were held. The aim of the festival is to draw attention to Saint-Brieuc town. Following the results of two festivals, a large-scale street open air art gallery was created in the town,» the statement says.