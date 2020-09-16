10:58
Elections 2020: Uchkun OJSC to print ballot papers

Uchkun OJSC will print ballot papers. The decision was made yesterday at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

It was made in accordance with the constitutional Law on Elections of President and Deputies of Parliament, the Law on Election Commissions for Holding Elections and Referenda and the regulation on the Procedure for Making, Transfer and Storage of Ballot Papers and Ballot Papers for Voting during Elections and Referendum. The latter was approved by the resolution of the Central Election Commission dated January 22, 2020.

The elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.
