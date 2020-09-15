15:14
Health Minister tells about preparations for second wave of COVID-19

Kyrgyzstan is actively preparing for a possible second wave of coronavirus. Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov announced at a briefing.

According to him, in order to timely determine the etiological structure of acute respiratory viral infections, purchase orders were prepared for the purchase of reagents and test systems for virological laboratories.

«We have calculated the required amount of personal protective equipment, disinfectants, antiseptics for 1,500 public health professionals to work in the outbreaks for six months, drew up a budget, and are carrying out procurement measures,» the Minister of Health told.

Sabirzhan Abdikarimov noted that 15 bacteriologists have been trained in the country, who were prepared for conducting PCR tests to diagnose influenza and coronavirus.
