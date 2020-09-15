Kyrgyzstani Daniel Toktosunov to run 444 kilometers around Issyk-Kul

Kyrgyzstani Daniel Toktosunov organized a charity run around Issyk-Kul lake. He will run 444 kilometers. He told about it on his Facebook page.

The aim of the run is to promote a healthy lifestyle and support the zoo in Karakol city.

“You can't run far without support of sponsors. It was necessary to find people ready to support and sponsor the run. I began to train hard, prepare physically and mentally. We thought about the route of the run, calculated the distance, took into account all the nuances, weather, ascent, time. I arrived in Issyk-Kul region in advance to get used to the weather and train here,” he wrote.