CIS observer mission starts monitoring elections in Kyrgyzstan

The CIS observer mission has started monitoring the elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan since September 14. The CIS Executive Committee reported.

Within the framework of observing the parliamentary elections, representatives of the mission headquarters met with the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova.

CIS observers noted that their main task is to assess the election campaign for compliance with national legislation and to assist in the holding of free and democratic elections.

The work of the mission will be carried out in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, documents adopted within the framework of the Commonwealth, and based on generally recognized principles and norms of international law in the field of organizing and holding elections.