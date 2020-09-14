Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: Number of voters abroad is 20,000

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Central Election Commission (CEC), has formed 44 election commissions abroad. Almaz Imangaziev, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Ministry, announced at a press conference.

According to him, 11 polling stations were opened on the territory of Russia, since a large number of compatriots live there.

«In addition, we have formed mobile groups that travel on behalf of a diplomatic institution or consulate, and conduct information campaigns to include citizens in the voter lists in foreign cities,» he told.

The number of voters abroad as of today is 20,000 people. The figure is constantly being updated.

The official noted that the deadline for registration of voter lists is September 19. Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad, who did not find themselves in the lists, should apply to diplomatic institutions.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4.