14:54
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: Number of voters abroad is 20,000

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Central Election Commission (CEC), has formed 44 election commissions abroad. Almaz Imangaziev, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Ministry, announced at a press conference.

According to him, 11 polling stations were opened on the territory of Russia, since a large number of compatriots live there.

«In addition, we have formed mobile groups that travel on behalf of a diplomatic institution or consulate, and conduct information campaigns to include citizens in the voter lists in foreign cities,» he told.

The number of voters abroad as of today is 20,000 people. The figure is constantly being updated.

The official noted that the deadline for registration of voter lists is September 19. Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad, who did not find themselves in the lists, should apply to diplomatic institutions.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/165056/
views: 157
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstan gets interested in electronic remote voting
CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events are prohibited
Elections 2020: CEC receives 33 reports of violations
Elections 2020: Prosecutor General's Office registers 22 materials on violations
Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstanis have not learned to debate
Elections 2020: Butun Kyrgyzstan to participate in election race
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes lists and programs of parties
At least 25 international observers to monitor election process in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14 September, Monday
13:25
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: Number of voters abroad is 20,000 Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: Number of voters abroad...
13:17
Ex-Ambassador explains where issue of Kyrgyzstan's joining Russia discussed
12:47
Chairman of district court arrested for bribe extortion in Kara-Suu
12:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 28.9 million people globally
12:11
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan