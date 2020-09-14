Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstan gets interested in electronic remote voting

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia, Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, took part in a meeting with the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova. The meeting was also attended by the Ambassadors of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. It was held on the occasion of the Single Voting Day in the Russian Federation.

According to Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, Russia managed to organize electronic remote voting, which made it possible for citizens to exercise their constitutional electoral rights in the context of coronavirus pandemic, and this experience is of interest to Kyrgyzstan.

In her turn, Ella Pamfilova said that the CEC of the Russian Federation is studying the experience of colleagues from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan and can «learn a lot».

At least 11 precinct election commissions have been formed on the territory of the Russian Federation, two — at the Embassy in Moscow, and others — in large cities of Russia. In total, 44 polling stations have been opened outside Kyrgyzstan.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 parties will participate in the elections.