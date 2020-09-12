15:45
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region

Construction of Public Service Centers for the population has begun in two villages of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

Work on construction of buildings for the Public Service Centers has begun in Kyzyl-Suu village of Dzheti-Oguz district and Teploklyuchenka village in Ak-Suu village. The service centers themselves will be technically automated using new information technologies. The Deputy Head of the State Registration Service, Tilek Batyrkanov, is on a working trip to Issyk-Kul region, inspecting the construction of facilities.

It is also planned to re-profile and improve Unaa state institution in Karakol city, to open an auto public service center, where it will be possible to resolve all issues related to the registration of a vehicle.
