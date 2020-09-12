Ministry of Education digitizes 207 school textbooks in four languages

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has digitized 207 school textbooks. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, books in four languages ​​(Kyrgyz, Russian, Uzbek and Tajik) are available for downloading on the website kitep.edu.gov.kg.

«In addition, together with the IT headquarters of the Kyrgyz Republic, more than 500 educational TV lessons in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages ​​were uploaded to the resource for a short time,» the Ministry of Education added.

Every year parents complain about the poor condition of textbooks or their absence in school libraries.

The academic year in the republic began in a distance mode for the majority of schoolchildren. Only the first-graders attend educational institutions.