Kyrgyzstan plans to resume domestic flights to Jalal-Abad and Batken from September 15. The Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating COVID-19 reported.

The flight on Bishkek — Batken — Bishkek route is planned to be resumed from September 15 once a week on Tuesdays; Bishkek — Jalal-Abad — Bishkek flight will be resumed from September 18. It will be operated once a week — on Fridays.

The flights will be operated by Tez Jet airline.