SCNS officer detained for bribe extortion fired

The Internal Security Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan completed an official investigation against an employee detained for extortion of a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

On September 4, 2020, officers of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes together with the State Committee for National Security detained an employee of the State Committee for National Security in the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek as part of the pre-trial proceedings. At least $ 1,000 was confiscated from him. In total, he demanded $ 3,000 from a businessman.

«Based on the results of the official investigation, the employee of the State Committee for National Security was dismissed from the national security agencies for discrediting the service. Pre-trial proceedings are conducted by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. The case was taken under the personal control by the officials of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Committee for National Security and the Financial Police,» the statement says.