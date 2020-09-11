Construction of bypass road planned in Osh city

To reduce load on the Bishkek-Osh highway at the entrance to the southern capital, it is planned to build a bypass road. The Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, Zhanat Beishenov, told to the President.

According to him, on the basis of research on construction of a direct access to Osh city, specialists have developed two acceptable options. They were submitted to the Ministry of Economy.

The President recommended the state bodies to accelerate consideration of the project and start work in the near future.