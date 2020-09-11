10:46
USD 79.06
EUR 93.54
RUB 1.05
English

Construction of bypass road planned in Osh city

To reduce load on the Bishkek-Osh highway at the entrance to the southern capital, it is planned to build a bypass road. The Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan, Zhanat Beishenov, told to the President.

According to him, on the basis of research on construction of a direct access to Osh city, specialists have developed two acceptable options. They were submitted to the Ministry of Economy.

The President recommended the state bodies to accelerate consideration of the project and start work in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/164792/
views: 124
Print
Related
Kazakhstan tried to block bypass road in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district 37-year-old man shoots himself in Issyk-Ata district
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
11 September, Friday
10:17
Two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening published in Turkey Two-volume book Chingiz Aitmatov. Steppe Awakening publ...
09:55
More than 230 health workers go on vacation to Issyk-Kul
09:44
President of Kyrgyzstan visits renovated hospital in Osh region
09:34
Elections 2020: CEC receives 33 reports of violations
09:26
Construction of bypass road planned in Osh city
10 September, Thursday
18:36
Water quality checked in Issyk-Kul lake
18:16
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume regular flights with Uzbekistan
18:01
Man suspected of murder of Uzbekistani arrested in Batken
17:45
Driver who knocked down and killed cyclists sentenced to 8 years in prison
17:14
Flights with Kazakhstan to be resumed: when and who can fly