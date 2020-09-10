14:57
Son of high-ranking official suspected of vehicle robbery in Kant

Police detained a suspect in a robbery and theft of cars from a parking lot in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The cars were found in Alamedin district.

«According to preliminary data, the police detained a son of the Director of the State Agency of Antimonopoly Regulation Shukhrat Sabirov. The 24-year-old man was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the sources said.

Two cars illegally imported into the country were stolen from a parking lot in Issyk-Ata district. Earlier, the Financial Police detained a cargo low loader with two right-hand drive minivans.
