Bishkek City Council has new deputies

Two new deputies appeared in the Bishkek City Council. They are Sabirzhan Kadyrov and Kabulzhan Yusupov from SDPK faction.

The mandates were presented today at an extraordinary session of the Bishkek City Council. One issue on the agenda is provision of lists of candidates for completing the reserves of precinct election commissions of Bishkek, nominated by the meeting of voters in the capital, public and independent commissions.

Deputy seats became vacant after the ex-leader of SDPK faction Ermek Usubaliev and another Social Democrat Lev Vasiliev gave up their seats.
