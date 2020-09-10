Elections 2020: Butun Kyrgyzstan to participate in election race

The Bishkek Administrative Court has completed consideration of the complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party against decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to deny registration of the political organization for participation in the elections.

Judge Anar Egemberdieva found the arguments of the lawyers representing the political association convincing. The CEC’s decision to refuse registration of the party was declared invalid.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to refuse registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.