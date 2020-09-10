Kubatbek Boronov, Neil McCain discuss projects in power industry of Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and the Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Central Asia Neil McCain discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed implementation of infrastructure projects in the power industry, improvement of municipal infrastructure, rehabilitation of water supply and sewerage systems in a number of cities.

Kubatbek Boronov stressed that within the framework of joint cooperation, important projects have been implemented to improve the investment climate, municipal and infrastructure services in small towns, provide support in the development of entrepreneurship and strengthen the financial sector through provision of loans and grants.

«The Government has done significant work to support the economy, and even today we can see a certain positive effect of the measures taken to restore the economic activity of business entities, support small and medium-sized businesses,» the Prime Minister said.

Neil McCain, in his turn, told about the activities and priorities of the bank, including assistance in implementing reforms. He also noted that Kyrgyzstan is an important and reliable partner of the EBRD. Therefore, the organization attaches great importance to continuation of comprehensive cooperation.