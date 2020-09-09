19:07
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has finished check of registered candidates from political parties. Website of the CEC says.

According to the Main Directorate of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 1,641 candidates had no problems with the law, other 221 had convictions either removed, or the case, for some reason, did not reach the court, it was dismissed.

Some 50 candidates did not have a court decision. The CEC requested information from the Supreme Court on them: five candidates were prosecuted under the Code of Misconduct (does not entail a criminal record). At least 26 people were acquitted or the case was dismissed, and other 19 have the case pending or there is no court decision.

A person whose criminal record has not been removed in accordance with the procedure established by law has no right to be elected to the post of President and a deputy of the Parliament.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. The Central Election Commission registered 15 parties for participation in the elections on September 3, from which 1,912 candidates were nominated.
