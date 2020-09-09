16:04
President of Kyrgyzstan inspects construction of school in Osh region

As part of a working trip to Osh region, the President of Kyrgyzstan got acquainted with construction of an additional educational building of Nariman secondary school, located in the southern capital. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Urmatbek Kokocharov informed that construction work is financed from the Single Deposit Account, where funds from the fight against corruption have been transferred. The three-storey educational building for 500 students consists of 24 classrooms, a canteen, a medical room, a teacher's room, a library and a reading room.     

To date, the main construction work has been completed, commissioning of the facility is planned for November 2020.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, talking to local residents, noted that the project for construction of new schools and buildings will help resolve the issue of overloading of educational institutions. This problem is especially acute in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Chui region, where the main flow of internal migration is directed. As a result, a number of schools are overloaded, in which children study in three shifts, and there are up to 50 children in each class, sometimes there are four people sitting at one desk.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic added that an impressive amount of funds has been directed to the fight against coronavirus infection this year. Nevertheless, funding of critical projects, including construction of new schools and repair of dilapidated ones, will continue, no matter what.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the fight against the pandemic required a lot of effort and time, otherwise the state would pay more attention to the construction and repair of social facilities, including schools.

Local residents, in their turn, expressed their gratitude to the president for his special attention to the problem of building and repairing educational institutions in the regions.

Recall, the Single Deposit Account was opened in June 2018 to account and accumulate funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state by economic and official crimes. By the order of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 14, 2019, at least 800 million soms have been allocated from the Single Deposit Account for construction of 15 schools and additional buildings of educational institutions in Chui region, Bishkek and Osh cities.
link: https://24.kg/english/164598/
