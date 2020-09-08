At least 25 international observers to monitor election process in Kyrgyzstan

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic has accredited 25 representatives of international organizations as international observers. Press service of CEC reported.

There are 18 representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), as well as members of the CIS mission and the CEC of Moldova among them.

The day before, it was announced that the ODIHR has opened a limited mission to monitor the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. Mission representatives will visit several polling stations on election day, but there will be no systematic observation over the elections, vote counting or tabulation of results.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. The Central Election Commission registered 15 parties for participation in the elections on September 3, from which 1,912 candidates were nominated.