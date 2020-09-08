Flu vaccination will ease the pandemic, Cabinet of Ministers believes

Vaccination of the population against influenza and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) will alleviate the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specialists of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan stated at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«Traditionally, the number of cases of influenza and ARVI substantially increases in autumn and winter. In this regard, preparations are underway for vaccination of the population, in which, in addition to state healthcare organizations, private medical institutions will be involved,» the ministry’s representatives said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Almazbek Baatyrbekov stressed the need to raise public awareness of the importance of vaccination of citizens against influenza and ARVI.

«Various kinds of information about vaccination are sent out on social media. Often the facts and statements presented do not correspond to reality. Local authorities, together with doctors, should carry out explanatory work among the population that seasonal influenza vaccination was also carried out earlier. It does not harm the health. The vaccination itself has to begin in the second half of September,» he said.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Health was instructed to provide the necessary supplies of medicines.

Members of the Republican Emergency Response Center urge citizens to be conscientious, follow the recommendations of doctors and observe the rules of personal hygiene, including wearing of medical masks in public places.