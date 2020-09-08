Body of 19-year-old girl found in sand pit in Ivanovka village

Body of a 19-year-old girl was found in Ivanovka village, Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The fact was registered.

«The girl’s body was found in a sand pit. A forensic medical examination was commissioned. The deceased was identified. It turned out that the girl had been suffering from epilepsy for many years and was in the follow-up by doctors. Investigative measures are being carried out after which a legal assessment will be given,» the police department said.