Consideration of complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party to continue on September 9

The Bishkek Administrative Court considered a complaint by Butun Kyrgyzstan party against the decision of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) to deny registration of the party’s list.

The leader of the political organization, Adakhan Madumarov, said that the way of holding congress and ensuring the secrecy of voting was the party’s business. He added that there is no norm in the law what ballot boxes and voting booths should be.

He claims that the list, adopted at the congress on August 19, was submitted to the CEC.

The next meeting is scheduled for September 9. The court will hear witnesses — members of the CEC.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to refuse registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.
