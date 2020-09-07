13:47
Foreigner wanted for terrorism arrested in Bishkek

Foreign citizen N.A.A., wanted in one of the CIS countries, was detained in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The foreigner was wanted for especially grave crimes of a terrorist nature.

»The detainee illegally crossed the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic and was hiding in Bishkek. By a court decision, he was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. Appropriate investigative measures are currently being taken,” the SCNS said.     
