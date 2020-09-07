13:46
Karkyra checkpoint on state border with Kazakhstan resumes work

Karkyra checkpoint located on the state border with Kazakhstan resumed its work. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The checkpoint will operate from 8.00 to 18.00. Citizens, vehicles, goods, cargoes and animals can move through the checkpoint.

«Taking into account the quarantine measures and the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstanis and foreign citizens, before leaving for Kazakhstan, should get acquainted with the restrictions imposed by the Kazakh side. Karkyra checkpoint does not pass people with electronic visas,» the state service informed.
